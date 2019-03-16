MILLS, Elmer LeRoy "Cat" 89, of Mason, Ohio, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away March 9, 2019 after spending many months fighting heart failure. Born on February 15, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Mary M. Mills. LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Mills, in April 2018. He is survived by three children: Robin (Phil) McCluggage; Rick (Susan) Mills and Rochelle (Sean) Starkey; three grandchildren Natalie (Adam) Chavira, Haley (Scott) Coomes, Matthew McCluggage and two great-grandchildren Henry and Lily Chavira; one sister-in-law Lafern (Charles) Bailey; one brother in law Bernard (Beverly) Rutherford, and many nieces and nephews. LeRoy was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Cathy Mills, two sisters, Delores (Mills) Warner Carr and Carol Shepherd. LeRoy served in the Army and in the Korean War from 1950-1952. His military police unit was in the initial invasion in Korea in September 1950. LeRoy's greatest joys were to spend time with his family, sporting events, gardening and yard work, fishing and boating, service to others, and being true to his country. One of LeRoy's greatest days in recent years was being part of the Honor Flight Tri-State out of Cincinnati, Ohio. LeRoy worked for Champion Papers in Hamilton, Ohio, from where he retired in 1992. After retirement LeRoy and his wife Bernice spent the winter months in Florida for 25 years. LeRoy will be truly missed by all who knew him. Special thank you to the University of Cincinnati West Chester Hospital first floor staff for making the past six months extra special. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight Tri-State, 8627 Calumet Way Cincinnati, OH 45249 or , P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. LeRoy gave his body to The Ohio State University Medical Center. A private Celebration of Life service will be held later this spring. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary