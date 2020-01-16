Home

Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
TURNER, Elmer Of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Opal Turner; his sons Norman Turner, Keith (Mike Godsey) Turner; daughter Phyllis (Carl Bradley) Turner. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents Arnel and Bertha Turner. Funeral service will be held for Elmer on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Springboro, officiated by Frank Kelly. Visitation on January 18, 2020 at 11 am until the time of service. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020
