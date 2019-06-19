WARREN, Jr., Elmer T. Age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at Huntington Court on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 29, 1932 the son of Elmer and Miranda (Miller) Warren. Elmer was employed as an assembler for Ford Motor Company for ten years, retiring in 2000 and volunteered for the New Miami Police Department. He was a member of the Hugh L. Bates Lodge 686 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati, and an amateur magician. Elmer is survived by his friends, Lois Working, Ben Blevins, and Mike Derickson, and his Ford Family. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lilly Jane Warren. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 12:00 noon with Pastor Michael Cornett officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary