Elmo Mainous affectionately called " Mo " was loved by all who knew him. A Korean War veteran, as was my late brother, we will never know the hardships they faced! I got to know Elmo from working in number one Machine room at Champion Papers. And from seeing him at McDonald's on Washington Blvd in Hamilton. He will be missed by his family and everyone who met him! As a veteran I really respect Elmo and his service to his country!

Clyde Randall Patrick

Coworker