KEHR, Elnora "Dee" Passed away August 6, 2019 at the age of 94. Elnora is survived by her nieces, Marge (Ray) Withrow, Shelley Duckett, and Tymie Duckett; and nephew, Michael (Betsy) Duckett. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Freda (Harry) Duckett, Elsie Kehr, and Edna (John) Hicks; and her brothers, Ed Kehr, Art Kehr, Johnny Kehr, and Paul Kehr. Elnora was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church. She loved gardening, reading, and the Cincinnati Reds but what was most important to her was her family and being a loving aunt. Elnora will be deeply missed. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Collinsville Cemetery, Collinsville, OH 45004. Memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 212 S Front St, Hamilton, OH 45011. Condolences may be left at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 9, 2019