Elnora Kehr

Elnora Kehr Obituary
KEHR, Elnora "Dee" Passed away August 6, 2019 at the age of 94. Elnora is survived by her nieces, Marge (Ray) Withrow, Shelley Duckett, and Tymie Duckett; and nephew, Michael (Betsy) Duckett. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Freda (Harry) Duckett, Elsie Kehr, and Edna (John) Hicks; and her brothers, Ed Kehr, Art Kehr, Johnny Kehr, and Paul Kehr. Elnora was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church. She loved gardening, reading, and the Cincinnati Reds but what was most important to her was her family and being a loving aunt. Elnora will be deeply missed. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Collinsville Cemetery, Collinsville, OH 45004. Memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 212 S Front St, Hamilton, OH 45011. Condolences may be left at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 9, 2019
