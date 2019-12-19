|
SCHOPP, Elnora L Age 101 of Englewood, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, December 14, 2019 after a recent decline. She was born January 30, 1918, on the family farm outside South Bend, Indiana, to Harold and LaVerne Geyer. After several years of college at Indiana Wesleyan she completed nurses training. She then served in the Army as a nurse during WWII. That service brought her to Dayton, where she met, and then married Harvey Schopp. While working as a surgical nurse and then raising her family she became involved with numerous volunteer groups such as Nurses Christian Fellowship, the City Rescue Mission and Christian Women's Club. She attended First Grace Brethren Church for over 50 years and was part of Grace Brethren Village from its groundbreaking in 1969 as a supporter, a nurse, volunteer coordinator, and resident for the past 18 years. She loved travel and often would take the road less traveled. She was able to see many parts of the world, including first as a nurse and later as a guide with the Dayton Senior Citizens. She had a rich and full life; fruitful and faithful. Her son Greg lives in Philadelphia and she has numerous nieces and nephews. Harvey died in 1972, her daughter Becky in 1999, her elder sister Helen Vargo in 2010 and her younger sister Ruth Miller in 2016. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at the community room in Grace Brethren Village (1010 Taywood Rd., Englewood). Friends will be received on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Following the service there will a time to share stories and tall tales about her life. Interment will be held privately at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Dayton Rescue Mission (http://www.gmission.org/937-223-4513). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019