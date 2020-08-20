DUNHAM (Moreland), Eloise M. Age 80, born October 4, 1939 to the late Marion G. Talley and Birdie Mae Tate in Fayetteville, TN, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home in Dayton, Ohio. Eloise graduated from Dunbar High School as part of the class of 1958. She received advanced education at Sinclair Community College, holding two Associate Degrees in Business Administration and Nursing, wherein she worked and retired as a successful Registered Nurse and Nursing Administrator for over 30 years, serving in local hospitals and nursing homes. As an active and dedicated member her entire life at Corinthian Baptist Church in Dayton Ohio, she led the Senior Saints Ministry at currently 100+ Seniors for over 30 years. She also regularly taught Sunday School, chaired/co-chaired special days and events, and worked closely with her pastor and other church leaders to establish many facets of the prayer ministry. She felt led to fortify continued spiritual growth and development of the local body through the power of prayer, including a prayer call-line, prayer box, the leading of National Day of Prayer Services, along with a series of prayer workshops. At Corinthian Baptist Church, she was best known as a powerful and passionate "Prayer Warrior." She greatly appreciated the guidance, leadership, and friendship over many years of her Pastor, Reverend P.E. Henderson, Jr. Eloise was a 2012 recipient of the Mary Scott Legacy Award of Dayton Ohio; a prestigious award recognizing longevity, dedication, and the highest standard of service in community and healthcare services. Eloise devoted her life to prayer and daily communion with the Heavenly Father. She encouraged the world around her to always pray and not faint, teaching the power of agreement. Her life and legacy are marked by amazing strength, courage, steadfastness, and resilience. She lived by I Cor. 15:58, "Therefore my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord." Her love for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her prayer-fast mantle and covering for her family and others was no secret and made known by all. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Darnell Talley (Pat) of Dayton; husband, Robert Lee Dunham, and ex-husband, Newty W. Moreland. As a proud mother and grandmother, she leaves a beautiful legacy with 5 children, Webster Moreland (Adrienne), Michael Moreland (Kim), Jeffrey Moreland (Laurie), Tracee Wells-Bryant (Michael), Keishan Dorsey (Aaron), Damon Davenport, step-son, Belinda Dunham, step-daughter, and 19 grandchildren, as well as 5 great grandchildren. Eloise is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Gordon of Cincinnati, OH and brother-in-law, Rufus Moreland (Mary) of Dayton, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other close, extended family members, many adopted daughters and sons in the faith, long-time friends, some of over 50+ years, as well as an endless list of other special loved ones, church, and community members. Walk-through visitation will be held 9-11 am Friday, August 21, 2020 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. A small private service with immediate family will follow at 11:30 am. Interment and committal will be at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Rd., Moraine, OH 45439. A special celebration of life service will be held at Corinthian Baptist Church to honor her life and legacy at a future date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In addition to floral tributes, contributions can be made to Corinthian Baptist Church on behalf of Eloise M. Dunham.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store