JACOBS, Eloise Lyvonne "Sis" 78, of Springfield, passed away January 3, 2020 at The James Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born April 9, 1941 in Springfield, the daughter of Frank and Emma Marie (Parish) Bryant. Lyvonne had been employed as a legal secretary for most of her working career. Survivors include her husband of 50 years; Donald "Jake" Jacobs of Springfield, children; Steve (Angie) Jacobs of Urbana, Pam (Rick) Hartman and Shannon (Jesse) Jacobs- Morris of Springfield, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her brother-in-law; Thomas McNeil of Springfield and her beloved companion; Rags. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister; Nancy McNeil. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clark County SPCA, 21 Walter Street, Springfield, Ohio 45506. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 5, 2020