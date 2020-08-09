1/
Elora STEWART
STEWART, Elora Jane Elora Jane Stewart, 92, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born June 3, 1928, in Booneville, Kentucky. Elora was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #571. She is survived by her son, Philip Stewart; sister-in-law, Eola Barrett; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Elora was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Nell (Jackson) Dooley; her husband, Emil Stewart; and her siblings, Verna, Herman, Ollie, and CJ. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. An Eastern Star service will begin at 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, at the funeral home with Rev. Deb Holder officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will be in place and masks are required. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
