Elsa EWING
1923 - 2020
EWING, Elsa Helena Elsa Helena Ewing, 96, of Springfield, passed peacefully at home as she went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1923, in Hanau, Germany, the daughter of the late Friedrich and Helena (Dyck) Garde. She attended Hillside Ave. Church of God where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for twenty years. She was also a member of the Women's Fellowship. Elsa loved cats, dogs, gardening, entertaining and giving homemade strawberry jam to friends, neighbors and anyone who brightened her day. She married Berney Ewing on April 2, 1949, and they had 47 years together. Berney preceded her in death in 1995. She is survived by her children, Col. Jochen (Ruth) Ewing of Evans, Georgia, Roger Ewing of Hays, Kansas, and Ralf Ewing of Springfield; grandchildren, Sandra (Brent) Azzarelli, and Christopher (Christina) Ewing; great-grandchildren, James and Samantha Azzarelli, and Brandon and Abigail Ewing; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Walter Garde, Fritz Garde and Kurt Garde. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Hillside Ave. Church of God. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
