ROBINSON, Elsa L. 78, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 at her home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. She was born on April 5, 1941 in Rockcastle County, Kentucky to the late Bruce Wilmott (d. 1987) and Ruth Tuggle Wilmott (d. 1998). Elsa graduated from Fairfield High School in 1959. On February 27, 1960 Elsa married Ralph Robinson and they enjoyed 54 happy years of marriage before Ralph passed on June 22, 2014. To the marriage was born two daughters, Tracia and Tricia, girls she loved dearly. Elsa worked and raised a family in Hamilton, Ohio for 22 years before the family moved to Orlando, FL where she started a gift shop, Wood Peddlers. Later, Elsa worked and retired from the Walt Disney Company in 1993. Upon retirement, Elsa and Ralph decided to "see the USA" and bought a motorhome to travel the country. They eventually returned to Hamilton, OH and bought a second home, in Fairfield Township, where they would spend six months each year enjoying their family, friends and hobbies. Elsa is survived by daughter Tracia (Tracey) and Chris Williams of New Smyrna Beach, FL; daughter Tricia and Michael Pridemore of Marietta, Georgia; grandchild Katelyn Ledford Young (married to Andrew Young) of Marietta, GA; grandchild Morgan Williams of Orlando, FL; grandchildren Sydney Williams and Zac Williams of New Smyrna Beach, FL; her sister Lana Lanham (married to Glen Wayne Lanham) of Marion, Indiana; her sister Jayna James (married to Kenzil James) of Hamilton, OH plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and her Border Collie, Lila. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. In lieu of flowers, Elsa asked that donations be made to Son Life Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 262550, Baton Rouge, LA 70826.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 22, 2020