BARTON (nee: Robinson), Elsie Mae 82, of Lebanon, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Hospice of Cincinnati. Born to Lewis C. and Annie R. Robinson on August 14, 1937, in San Antonio, TX. Elsie was a 1957 graduate of Lebanon High School. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, her flowers and bowling in her free time. Earlier in life she was a part of the Honey Bee Squares and the Warren County Conservation. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William A. Barton; son-in-law, Mark Fredrick and several brothers and sisters. Elsie is survived by her loving daughter, Delores Fredrick of Lebanon; two grandchildren, William R. (Josie) Barton, and Jessi Fredrick; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private services will be held at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. For more information regarding services please contact the family directly. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason. If you are experiencing any symptoms, we encourage you to pay your respects via alternate methods, such as sending a sympathy card or a message through the online guestbook links below. Please do your part to slow the spread and follow the guidelines as prescribed by the CDC and Federal & State mandates.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.