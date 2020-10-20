1/1
ELSIE BERG
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELSIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERG, Elsie

Age 91, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. She was born on March 7, 1929, in Conover to the late Homer and Lucille (Baker) Ceyler.

Elsie is survived by one daughter: Linda Shuman of Troy; two brothers: Lawrence "Mose" Ceyler and Richard Ceyler; four grandchildren: Doug Kerrigan, Nick Kerrigan, Todd Shuman and Tia Maurer; three great-grandchildren: and sixteen nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Henry Berg; one son: Michael Kerrigan; three brothers: Ralph, Horace and Michael; and seven sisters: Betty, Helen, Pat, Jenny, Dot, Bonnie and Gloria.

Elsie was a member of Lena Baptist Church. She had worked as a bookkeeper.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Burial will follow in Honey Creek Cemetery in Christiansburg. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baird Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved