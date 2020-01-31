Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
Elsie CASTLE Obituary
CASTLE, Elsie L. Age 89, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Stonespring Transitional Care Center. She is preceded in death by her husband Clarence Castle. Elsie is survived by her children: Sondra (Lanny) Ogden, Sharyl (Tom) Hochwalt, Sheila (Wayne) Dorise, and Richard (Kim) Castle, nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given in Elsie's memory to . Family will receive friends 11:00AM Monday, February 3, 2020 until time of service at Noon, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Burial will follow in the Valley View Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020
