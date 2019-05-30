CHIPPENDALE, Elsie F. Age 88, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Atrium Medical Center, Middletown Ohio. Elsie was born on October 4, 1930 in Thorn Hill TN to Louisa and Ballard Coffey. She graduated from Washburn HS and attended Lincoln Memorial University. After teaching school for one year, she moved to Ohio and retired from Oxford Paper Company. She was a Mary Kay Cosmetics Consultant for many years. She loved following her grandchildren's sports and activities and was an avid Duke basketball fan. Elsie is survived by her daughter Cindy (Todd) Malott, grandchildren Allyson and Bradley Malott, brother Delmas (Delores) Coffey, sisters Christine Shipley and Gertrude Rymer. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Chippendale, son Scott Chippendale and 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Elsie's wishes were to have her remains donated to WSU Boonshoft School of Medicine. A graveside service will be held at a later time. Memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army or Red Cross toward the Dayton disaster relief efforts. Published in Journal-News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary