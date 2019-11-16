|
COMBS, Elsie V. Age 84 of Dayton, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born January 8, 1935 in Wolfe County, Kentucky daughter to the late John and Goldie Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Seldon Combs; grandson, Seldon Edgar; great grandson, Michael Bryan; son-in-law, Jerry VanHoose; sisters, Ethel Moore, Betty King and Marie Richardson; and brothers, Rufus, Seldon Earl, ET and Odell Hall. Elsie will be missed by her daughters, Judy VanHoose of Painstville, KY, Joyce (Gary) Smith of Dayton, OH and Debbie Hill of Puryear, TN; special daughter, Melissa Hall of Huber Heights, OH; grandchildren, Mitcheal, John, Todd, Christina, Sara, Jeremy and Tiffany; great grandchildren, Mitchyl, Christian, Kennedy, Catlyn, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Grace, Ethan, Grayson, Corbin, Brayden and Emalynn; sisters, Oneda Nichols, Jessie Buschor and Sue Chaney; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends and extended family. Family will receive friends Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Elsie or a condolence to her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 16, 2019