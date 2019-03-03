|
IMRI, Elsie T. 92, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Springfield. She is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Imri, her parents Samuel and Mary (Dominick) Testa, sisters Theresa Cutrone, Marie Tarzia and Palma Cusack, her brothers Samuel Testa Jr and Michael Testa, son-in-law John Tully. Elsie is survived by her daughter Deborah Tully, son Douglas (Ginny) Imri, sisters Patricia Grenier and Jenny Holt, grandchildren David Tully, Katharine (Tim) Sheehan, Christopher Imri (Meghan) and Jason Imri; great granddaughter Anne Sheehan and numerous nieces and nephews. Elsie was a member of the Elks Club Lodge #51 in Springfield, Ohio. She was a lifelong athlete playing softball, basketball, tennis and bowling. She was inducted into Norwalk Old Timers Athletic Association. Family was very important to Elsie. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to , Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2019