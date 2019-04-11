Home

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Elsie Lee NEILSON-MILLS Obituary
NEILSON-MILLS, Elsie Lee Age 82, entered life eternal on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Elsie, the second of four children, was born in Dayton OH to Ernest, Sr. and Frances (Lyle) Neilson. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1955 and worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a Civilian Personnel Specialist for 34 years. The funeral service will be held Saturday, April 13, 11:00 AM at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W Fifth Street, Dayton OH 45402, Rev Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 10:00 AM at the church. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME 3924 W. Third St. www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019
