|
|
MANNING, Elsie M. Age 87, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. Elsie was born in Campton, Kentucky on April 21, 1931 to the late Jack and Lyida Taulbee. Elsie was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a friend to all who knew her. Elsie is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Fultz; brothers and sisters, Tom, Ronald, Donald, Chamber, Ray, Blanch and Wanda. She is survived by her two daughter, Diane Rose and Brenda K. Smith; grandchildren, Clark Rose, David Rose, Donald Seale, Thomas Fultz; two great-grandsons, Beau Rose, Levi Fultz. Funeral services are Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street Franklin, Ohio. Burial in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2019