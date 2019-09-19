|
|
SHOUP, Elsie A. 66, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, left this world behind Monday, September 16, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving husband of 44 years, Stephen Shoup; her children, Stephanie Shoup and Jason Shoup. She was born June 21, 1953 in Breman, Indiana to the late Amos V. and Sarah (Troyer) Lambright. She was employed by Der Dutchman for 15 years. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Springfield. Elsie was a home-making engineer and enjoyed gardening, sewing, couponing, and caring for her cats. Visitation 5-8 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg. Funeral 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church with Pastor Linden Good officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Loving Care Hospice, 779 London Avenue, PO Box 613, Marysville, OH 43040. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 19, 2019