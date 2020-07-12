Elsie SPRAUER

SPRAUER, Elsie M. Elsie M. Sprauer, age 85, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Spring Hills Middletown. She was born August 23, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to Nicholas and Maria (Ruef) Lair. She married William A. Sprauer, Sr. on October 19, 1957, in Dayton, OH. Elsie was a graduate of St. Elizabeth Nursing School in Dayton, spending most of her career working at St. Elizabeth and Dayton Mental Health Center. The focus of her career was mainly in the mental health and rehabilitation field, where she advocated for people in need. Later in life, Elsie was a tutor for the Miami Valley Literacy Council, where she was awarded Volunteer of the Year in 2000. She was a constant caregiver, caring for her mother, Maria and her husband, Bill, in their later years. Elsie loved her annual vacations with her family and rooting for her Cincinnati Reds. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing for her children and grandchildren. Elsie loved her family dearly, as well as her four legged companion, Lucy, and will be greatly missed by all. Elsie is survived by a daughter, Maria G. (Ronald) Bechtold; a son, William "Bill" A. Sprauer, Jr.; six grandchildren, Jacob (Caley) Erwin, Jenna (Bryan) Blair, Jerrica (Jerry) Estes, James Erwin, Abigail Sprauer and Nicholas Sprauer; three great- grandchildren, Eila, Brielle and Charleston; a sister, Edith Stock; and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bill; her parents; a sister, Erna Van Horn; and a brother, Nicholas Lair. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, Ohio 45420. Mass of the Christian Burial will follow the visitation at the church at 11:00 am. Burial to follow the mass at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Elsie's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
