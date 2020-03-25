|
|
TURNIPSEED, Elton G. 90, of Carlsbad, California (formerly of Middletown, OH), passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. The deceased is preceded in death by his mom, dad, sister, brother and wife (Charlene Turnipseed). He is survived by his spouse, Nancy Turnipseed, daughters Sarah Turnipseed and Lois Falvey, sons Clark Turnipseed and Eric Turnipseed, step-son Brian Butler, step-daughter Jennifer Schumacher, along with their spouses, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to give to one of Elton's favorite charities, , , or . A family graveside service will be held at a later date in Avon, Mississippi.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 25, 2020