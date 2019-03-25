|
LONGSTREATH, Elva Eileen Age 72 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born September 12, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Elva Scott. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Longstreath; and sister, Lula May King. Elva is survived by her children, William (Kathy) Melton, Tamra (Mike) Highley; sister, Dorothy Scott; former husband, Buel Melton; 6 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson on the way. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 25, 2019