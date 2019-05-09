|
HALL (Winningham), Elva Age 97, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born in Jamestown, Tennessee, on May 11, 1921, the daughter of the late Bransford and Laura Winningham. Preceded in death by her husband, Willard Hall; daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Boyd Jenkins; daughter Barbara Rung; son Michael L. Hall, Sr.; grandson David Hatcher; grandson Terry Gillan; great-great granddaughter, Sophia Hubbard. She is survived by her son Gary Hall (Melinda); daughter-in-law Dottie Hall; her grandchildren Jim Hatcher (Susan), Becky Schoch (Harold), Sheila Kulczyk (Mark), Michael Hall, Jr. (Joanna), Tony Hall, (Priscilla), Travis Hall, (Hillary), Elizabeth Marcum, Richard Hall and granddaughter-in-law Annmarie Hatcher; 24 great grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren; as well as other dear family members and friends. Services were held at Jennings Funeral Home, in Jamestown Tennessee on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment was at Weaver-Winningham Cemetery in Jamestown. If desired, memorials may be made to the Hospice facility of your choice.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 9, 2019