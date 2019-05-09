Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Home - JAMESTOWN
414 N MAIN ST
Jamestown, TN 38556
(931) 879-8118
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elva Hall Obituary
HALL (Winningham), Elva Age 97, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born in Jamestown, Tennessee, on May 11, 1921, the daughter of the late Bransford and Laura Winningham. Preceded in death by her husband, Willard Hall; daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Boyd Jenkins; daughter Barbara Rung; son Michael L. Hall, Sr.; grandson David Hatcher; grandson Terry Gillan; great-great granddaughter, Sophia Hubbard. She is survived by her son Gary Hall (Melinda); daughter-in-law Dottie Hall; her grandchildren Jim Hatcher (Susan), Becky Schoch (Harold), Sheila Kulczyk (Mark), Michael Hall, Jr. (Joanna), Tony Hall, (Priscilla), Travis Hall, (Hillary), Elizabeth Marcum, Richard Hall and granddaughter-in-law Annmarie Hatcher; 24 great grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren; as well as other dear family members and friends. Services were held at Jennings Funeral Home, in Jamestown Tennessee on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment was at Weaver-Winningham Cemetery in Jamestown. If desired, memorials may be made to the Hospice facility of your choice.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now