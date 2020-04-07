|
|
NUTTER, Elva Marie Age 88 of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Stonespring of Vandalia. She was born in Dawson County, Georgia on February 24, 1932 the daughter of Neal Curtis & Ada Mae (Hanby) Roper. She came to Dayton in 1952 and worked at General Motors for 34 years and retired in 1987 while there she advanced from Assembly Line to Supervisor. Elva was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints, Huber Heights. She taught Sunday School classes for many years and loved each of her youth students dearly. She enjoyed her bowling league and square dancing at church. She loved to crochet and made many afghans over the years that she gave away. She even taught many beginners how to crochet also. Several years ago, The Huber Heights News honored her for her many lifetime accomplishments in caring for the youth in her church and the children in her neighborhood by providing them with snacks, playing cards or just being there for them. Elva was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She passed away peacefully to our spirit world until she receives the gift of resurrection free from pain, sickness and imperfections. Her last day was spent with family and she told each of them she loved them and thanked them, and was as gracious as always. She is survived by her 3 daughters Linda Taylor, Judy Burton (Keith Rayborn), and Kim (John) Manns; step son Jeff (Chris) Nutter; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; brother Chester (Dorothy) Roper; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard Allen Nutter; daughter Pamela Ann Smith; son-in-law Kenny Taylor; 3 brothers and 4 sisters. The family would like to thank Hospice and the entire staff at Stonespring for the care and compassion during this difficult time. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City with Bishop Taylor Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Elva's memory to the , 31 Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Services have been entrusted to the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020