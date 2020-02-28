|
DOZIER, Elvanetta Aug. 28, 1949 ~ Feb. 23, 2020 70, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 12:28 pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday, August 28, 1949, to John and Julia (Sims) Hacker. On September 16, 1967, she married her loving husband, Donnie Dozier, and he survives. Elvanetta graduated from Hamilton Taft High School and was a self-employed housekeeper throughout her life. She was always a very hard worker. She was known as a very social person who never met a stranger. She genuinely loved people and was passionate about helping the less fortunate. Therefore, she went above and beyond with anything she did for others. She loved eating out at La Charreada, going to movies, listening to music, riding her bike, shopping, and watching television such as American Idol. She also enjoyed spending days out at Elk's Country Club. Elvanetta was a member of Sunnycrest Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Donnie; son, Scott (Kristine) Dozier of Indianapolis; and daughter, Tiffany Dozier, grandchildren Griffin, Bixler, Rory, and Leo Dozier. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank Hacker, Jr., and Ronnie Hacker; as well as his sister, Lois Sasser. The family will receive visitors from 10am until 11am on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Elvanetta's life will begin at 11am. Reverend Mark Wurzelbacher will be officiating with burial taking place at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2020