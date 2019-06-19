TAYLOR, Elvin L. Age 77, a longtime resident of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Elvin was born September 13, 1941 in Decatur, Illinois to L.V. and Nolyar Taylor. He was raised by his father and mother, L.V and Lenora Taylor. He attended Western Illinois University and Wright State University. Elvin was a thirty year employee of Dayton Newspaper, Inc. He retired as Human Relation Manager. Elvin was an ardent hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed line dancing and took pride in his dress. He loved reading and had a special interest in politics and African American History. He took pride in the appearance of his lawn and spent many hours working on his flowers. It really bothered him when his health kept him from continuing. He made sure his family was happy and well taken care of. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He would often carry around pictures of his grandchildren and would often show them off to anyone who would listen. He is preceded in death by his parents, L.V., Nolyar and Lenora Taylor; infant son, Corey Taylor; brother, Larry Joiner; very special friend, George Strong of Decatur, Illinois. Elvin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Arzella; son, Lavell (Rita) Taylor; daughter, Roxie (Fred) Walker; sisters, Bonnie Anderson of San Leandro, California; Pamela Joiner of Jacksonville, Florida, Dorothy Taylor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; brothers, Juan and Kevin Joiner of California; seven grandchildren, Donneyelle (Dominic) Blocker, Ja'Toya Taylor, Lavell Mabato, Tre'Vaughn Taylor, Tyler Roberts, Gavin Walker, and Ryan Walker; three great grandchildren, Brea Carpenter, Elijah Blocker and Noah Mabato; very special childhood friend, Lloyd Johnson of Decatur, Illinois. Elvin was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed by many close friends and relatives. A celebration of Elvin's life will be held 1:30 pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Reverend Jackie Robinson officiating. Visitation 10 am at the funeral home until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton. Published in Dayton Daily News from June 19 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary