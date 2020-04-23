|
MOSS, Jr., Elwood Lou 65, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Monday April 20, 2020 in his residence. He was born on April 29, 1954 in Urbana, Ohio the son of Elwood Moss Sr. and Roberta (Seward) Moss. He graduated from Wright State University and later retired from the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Elwood leaves to cherish his memory; his wife of 47 years, Vicky; his parents, daughters; Nicole Rodgers, Angel (Willis) Muhammad and bonus daughter/granddaughter, Amira Moss; sons; Elwood III (Crystal); William (Janae) Moss, Kawambee, Greg and Jabril (Lindy) Thomas, Rashaun Hughley; his siblings; Debbie Mapp, Nancy (Harold) Beavers, Shelva Hall, Kathy Smith, Bonnie and Ronnie Moss, numerous grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Elwood is preceded in death by his brother Robert Moss. Due to COVID 19 restriction private service will be held follow by Interment at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 23, 2020