|
|
NORRIS, Elwood Mr. Elwood V. Norris of Fairfield Glade, TN passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 due to complications associated with Covid-19. A private family graveside service will be done at a future date and time. Elwood served his country in the Army during the Korean War. After his service was completed, he was employed for over 30 years as a draftsman and later promoted to the Engineering Dept. at Delco Moraine Brake Division in Dayton, Ohio. He retired in 1987 but didn't quit working. He volunteered his time and labor helping different organizations including his church. Elwood and his wife Nancy moved to Fairfield Glade, Tn. in 1994. He helped design and build his retirement home on one of the golf courses in that community. He was a devoted Christian and longtime member of Trinity Tabernacle and served on the Board of Directors for Christian Academy of the Cumberlands school in Crossville. He helped raise funds to assist in building construction as the school added more students. Proceeding him in death were his wife of 62 years, Nancy Lee (Steiner), parents Clyde V. Norris and Anna Louise (Martin) and brother Kenneth Norris. Surviving are brothers Marvin (Betty) of Powell, Ohio, Jerry of Lynn, Indiana, Sons Craig Norris Sr, of Troy, Ohio, Doug Norris of Dayton, Ohio, daughters Michele Crooks (Scott) of Smyrna, Ga and Kathy Godwin of Smyrna, Ga., in addition to 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully asked that donations be made to the Christian Academy of the Cumberlands, The Nancy Norris Scholarship Fund, 325 Braun St., Crossville, TN, 38555.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020