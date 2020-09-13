1/1
Elwood WATSON
WATSON, Elwood Eugene Elwood Eugene Watson, age 87, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Elwood was born to the late Clyde and Glenna Helen (Sheets) Watson on December 2, 1933. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Crowell) Watson, and brother, Rodger L. Watson. Elwood is survived by his sons, Douglas and Edgar Watson; grandchildren, Kellie (Brandon) Hoskins, Brian (Sophie) Watson, and Jason (Trishia) Watson; great- grandchildren, Rickie, Tayoni, Tashiyah, Treyvon, Emmalee, and Ryan; and daughter-in-law, Deena Watson. Elwood proudly served in the United States Army, and he was an avid member of the Springfield Engineer's Club. He was also a member of the Springfield Masonic Lodge #101 where he was a past master. Elwood was a great father and grandfather to all who knew him. A visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with services to follow. Elwood will be laid to rest next to his wife at Enon Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
