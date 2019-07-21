Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Far Hills Community Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Far Hills Community Church
5800 Clyo Road
Centerville,, OH
Elzra HARRIS


1930 - 2019
Elzra HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, Elzra T. "ET" Age 88, born in Dayton, Ohio, transitioned Tuesday, July 15, 2019. He retired from GM/Delphi, and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Korean War. He is preceded in death by his parents: Elder Jesse James Harris, Myrtle Brown Harris-Logan; four brothers and two sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Restoria A. (Webster) Harris; loving daughter, Maria L. Harris; family pet, Sung Li'; sister, Izetta Williams of Aurora Colorado; sister-in-law, Charlia Harris; brother-in-law, Thurman Webster (Essie); special great niece, Gloria Humphrey II; a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Far Hills Community Church, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville, OH. Visitation 10 am until time of service at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019
