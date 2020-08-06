1/1
Embry ANDERSON
1958 - 2020
ANDERSON, Embry Eugene Born December 6, 1958, in Middletown, Ohio, to Vivian "Vick" and Jean C. Allen Anderson. Passed away July 28, 2020, age 61. He leaves to cherish his memory his two sons, Ditanyin Jharavez Trammell, Embry Juan Trammell; and one daughter, Tiya Javea Trammell; two brothers, Carl S. Anderson, and Victor E. Anderson; three sisters, Audrene E. Anderson, Pamela AndersonCulbreath, and Eva D. Anderson; two aunts, Ruth Flowers and Judith Thomas; many cousins and special friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, from 12-2 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 3520 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by a 2:15 pm graveside service at Woodside Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Middletown
AUG
7
Graveside service
02:15 PM
Woodside Cemetery
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Middletown
3520 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4641
