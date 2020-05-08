|
ADKINS, Emel At the age of 84 and residing in Inverness, Florida, went to be with the Lord, on May 1, 2020. He was born in Sandy Hook, Kentucky in 1935, to Jason Braxton Atkins and Maude Withrow Atkins. The family later moved to the village of Coalton, Ohio, seeking new opportunities and fertile farm land. At the age of 14, Emel was accepted into Berea College which at that time also included high school enrollment. Emel completed his undergraduate degree at Berea College and met the love of his life and fellow student Margaret (Meg) Boyd of Bluff City, TN. Emel and Meg married in 1958, while he attended The Ohio State University in Columbus Ohio. They welcomed into their new world a daughter, Nancy Elizabeth Atkins, born in 1959. Emel received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery in 1961 and then enlisted into the Army, stationed at Fort Knox, KY. Their first son David Braxton Atkins was born at Fort Knox in 1963. Upon completing his Army enlistment, Emel moved his family to Springfield, Ohio to establish his dental practice. In 1964, their second son, Gregory Jon Atkins was born and welcomed into the family. Emel spent the following years of his life in the service of others through his dental practice; in the Air Force reserve; as a member of the St. Andrews Masonic Lodge #516, and through "Missionary Health Services" (MHS). Through MHS, Emel and Meg created the "Whispering Hope" medical clinic in Honduras, which gave free medical and dental care and education to the Honduran people with generous help and contributions of other professionals located throughout the United States and Canada. Emel was known for his contagious smile and genuine caring and interest in other people. Emel is survived by his wife, Meg; daughter, Nancy Atkins-Joy; son, David Braxton Atkins and his children Joshua and Rachel; son Greg Atkins and wife Dottie and their children Matthew Emel, Grayson, and Alec, and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins from the Atkins, Dolph, Jones and Boyd families. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Berea College (https://www.berea.edu/give/) or the . Berea College provided an education to Emel and Meg that was not available through any other avenue at that time and in turn, inspired them for a lifetime of giving to others. Berea is one of the only top colleges in America, that gives free tuition to every enrolled student. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Crumley Cemetery in Bluff City, TN., with Rev. Bill Thompson officiating. Online condolences may be registered at: www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 8, 2020