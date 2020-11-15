1/
Emelyn ERNST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ERNST, Emelyn Jean

Emelyn Jean Ernst, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the age of 97. She is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Emelyn is preceded in death by her parents: Calmer and Mabel (Stauffer) Ernst, and siblings: Luther, Wilma, Ray, Adelyn, and Charlotte. Emelyn led a life of artistry and

generosity. She was a lifetime member of Providence

Lutheran Church and comforted those in Brookhaven Nursing Home for over 20 years as a volunteer. She sang in the "Air Hill Sisters" quartet with her sisters, Adelyn, Wilma and

Charlotte, performing professionally and charitably. We

fondly remember and cherish time spent at "The Twins' House": dancing to the record player, baking treats, painting Easter eggs, ringing in every new year, and as guests to

bountiful Christmas dinners. She will be dearly missed.

Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood will be assisting with

final arrangements. There will be a private graveside service and interment at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. Memorial donations can be made at her behest to Providence Lutheran Church (11475 Providence Pike, Brookville, OH 45309).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved