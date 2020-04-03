|
|
BENNETT, Emerson H. Emerson H. Bennett, at 100 passed away on March 31, 2020. Born July 10, 1919, Emerson was the third of three children born to Nicholas Omer and Flossie (Johnson) Bennett of the Modoc, Indiana area. He lived in the Randolph and Wayne County area all of his life. He had lived at Friends Fellowship Community since 2001. He was an active retiree of the Richmond Power and Light. He was an active participant in the Nazarene Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 yrs. Helen (Swaim) in 2005 and his only child Joanna Kaye (Bennett) Stiver in 2014 He was also preceded in death by his brother Curtis and his sister Lorene Cline. Emerson is survived by his Son-in-Law Charles a Stiver. Immediate survivors include grandsons Chad Stiver and great granddaughter Kayla, Craig Stiver and his wife Carla and great grandchildren Josie and Charlie. There will be no visitation. A graveside service in Riverside Cemetery in Losantville, Indiana will be held 2:00PM Monday April 6, 2020. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Emerson will be remembered for the kind and loving person that he was. He was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend. His caring spirit and friendly banter will be missed by many. He embraced life and lived it with style and grace. He filled his life with family time, fishing, playing cards and talking with friends. The family wants to thank the Friends Community Family for the years of care and companionship given. In particular, we would like to recognize the attention given by the nursing staff, maintenance crew and the dining room staff. Memorial contributions may be given to Friends Fellowship Community, 2030 Chester Blvd. Richmond, Indiana, 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2020