|
|
WARNER, Emerson Dwain Age 97 and a lifelong resident of Brookville, passed away at home on Friday, January 31, 2020. He is preceded in death by his first wife Bette (Degler) Warner, second wife Marjorie (Duerson-Clemmons) Warner, parents William and Martha (Wysong) Warner, and brother David Warner. He was a member of Providence Lutheran Church. Emerson was a 1940 graduate of Brookville High School and Miami Jacobs Junior College. He had a 40-year career at Standard Register as an accountant. Emerson served in the Army Air Corps during WW II. He served with the 505th Bomb Group, 484th Squadron on Tinian Island. Emerson was a founding member of the Brookville Optimist Club and recently celebrated his 64th year. He was also a member of the Brookville #3288 and American Legion. Emerson was survived by his brother Norman Warner and wife Phyllis, Todd Clemmons & wife Anna Vida, Robert Clemmons Jr & wife Cheryl, Elke Clemmons, and grandchildren Jason Clemmons, Ryan Clemmons, Eric Clemmons, Andrea Clemmons, Scott Clemmons, Nikki Johnson, Nicole Joffrion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, February 7 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, Brookville. Internment at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home 6-8 PM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Brookville Optimist Club.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020