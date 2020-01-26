Home

WHEELER, Emi Ann Age 32 of Centerville, passed away January 22, 2020 at her home. She was born October 7, 1987 at Yokota Air Force Base in Japan to her father, David Wheeler and her late mother, Ann Fukuyama. In addition to her mother, Emi was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert Fukuyama. She is survived by her father and step-mother, David and Lolita Wheeler; siblings, Chloe Wheeler, Mechelle Wheeler and Daniel Wheeler; paternal grandparents, Bill and Evelyn Wheeler; uncle, Don Wheeler; cousins, Maggie, Dominik and Lili; maternal grandmother, Kay Fukuyama; aunt, Fern Fukuyama; cousin, Kealey and extended family and dear friends. Emi brought joy and happiness to everyone who loved her. She will forever be remembered for the light that shined within her. A memorial service to celebrate Emi's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 410 E. Pease Ave., West Carrollton, OH 45449. To share a memory of Emi or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
