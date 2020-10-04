1/1
Emilie BISHOP
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emilie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BISHOP, Emilie R. Emilie R. Bishop, 94, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1926, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Alvah and Francis (Davis) Circle. Emilie was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard of 71 years. She retired at the age of 84 from WPAFB as a Budget Controller. Emilie was a member of the North Hampton Community Church, a former 4-H Advisor, avid gardener and golfer. Her greatest joy later in life was her grandson and great grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Rod (Jody) Bishop; grandson, Jason (Jennie) Bishop; great-grandchildren, Kendall and Reid; sister, Andrea (David) Mabry and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Gordon Circle, Edwin Circle and Betty Hyslop. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 7th in the North Hampton Community Church with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Myers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers may be made to the North Hampton Community Church. View Emilie's memorial video and express condolences at www.littletonandrue.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
North Hampton Community Church
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Celebration of Life
orth Hampton Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved