Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Apostles Church
4435 E. Patterson Rd
Beavercreek, OH
View Map
Emilie SAWAYA Obituary
SALIBA, Emilie Sawaya 94, of Kettering, OH, died peacefully in her sleep on June 22, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1925 in Bteghrine, Lebanon. She is survived by her loving husband, Elias, and her five children; Joseph (Dorothea) Saliba, Ramona (Michael) Keller, Georges (Beverly) Saliba, Tony (Susan) Saliba, and Hanane (Douglas) Eisentraut; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Friday, June 28 from 5:30 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home on 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek. Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. at the Queen of Apostles Church on 4435 E. Patterson Rd, Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 5915 N. Springboro Pk. Dayton, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019
