HAUK (Meyer, Brown), Emily Rebecca 43, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center after a brief illness. Emily was born December 23, 1975 in Dayton, Ohio to Rebecca Carol Meyer [Pfeiffer] and Patrick F. Meyer. In addition to her mother, Emily was preceded in death by an older brother, Patrick Lincoln Meyer. Emily attended Bishop Liebold Parochial School in Miami Township, OH and was a graduate of Miamisburg High School. She was employed over the years in various positions in storage management and warehouse distribution, primarily in the Middletown area. Emily's three sons were the center of her life. She loved her extended family of the Meyer and Pfeiffer clans. She enjoyed her flower gardens, going to Kings Island, and singing Karaoke. Emily was active on social media and often shared recipes, stories and pictures of her adventures in cooking. Emily was a loving mother, gracious daughter, sweet sister, and a true and faithful friend. She will be missed by all her knew and loved her. Emily is survived by her three sons, Daved, Daniel and Dylan; her father, Patrick F. Meyer and stepmother, Linda M. Meyer of Edisto Island, SC; her younger brother, Jack Meyer; sister-in-law, Erin Meyer of Charleston, SC; stepsisters, and brothers-in-law, Sarah and Thomas Kozlik and Megan and Aaron Volker, also of Charleston, SC. She will also be missed by a host of other relatives and many friends. Special thanks to Brian Brown for his support and Christian kindness during this difficult time. A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. -12:00 Noon at Newcomer Funeral Home 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering OH, 45439. A 12:00 Noon Memorial Service will be followed by procession to Calvary Cemetery, Dayton for burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Emily Brown's Children's Memorial Fund" at www.GoFundMe.com and on Facebook. Burial at will immediately follow the services.