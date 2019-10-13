|
|
HICKS, Emily Anne 50, of Dayton, Ohio, died on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Miami Valley Hospital. She was born on February 8, 1969, in Lexington, Kentucky. Since 2002, Emily has served as an Associate Professor and the Director of Information Acquisition and Organization for the University of Dayton. Emily loved her position and blossomed into a wonderful mentor to so many. She was intelligent and had such a passion for learning and sharing her knowledge with others. She had kind loving heart and beautiful warm smile and was beloved by students and colleagues. Emily also served on the university's Academic Senate for six years and represented UD on the OhioLINK Database Improvement and Discoverability Policy Team. Emily was completing a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from the University of Dayton (ABD). She received a Master of Library Science degree from the University of Kentucky in 1993 and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Transylvania University in 1991. Emily was preceded in death by her mother, Verla Ruth Burns Hicks and her beloved fur-baby Ginger. She is survived by her father, Gary Wayne Hicks, Sr., and step-mother Janice of Augusta, KY; siblings, Gary W. Hicks, Jr. and wife Debra of Falmouth, KY; Melissa E. Hudson and husband Robert of Greenville, NC; and Amy Kay Tate and husband Keith of Lakeland, FL; and aunts Joan Hall and husband Bill of Lexington, KY; Sue Whitaker and husband Don of Muncie, IN; Jennifer Rice of Augusta, KY; and Nancy Hicks of Augusta KY. Other survivors include niece Cassandra Byers, four nephews: Leighton Hudson, Marcus Tate, Nathan Hudson, and Jeremiah Hudson and great-nephew David Byers and fur-babies Nutmeg and Pepper. A Memorial service will take place Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception located on the University of Dayton campus at 300 College Park, Dayton, OH. A Celebration of Life reception will follow the service in the Kennedy Union West Ballroom and be a special time to share stories and to celebrate Emily's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019