McLAUGHLIN, Emily Ann Age 62, of Dayton, passed away surrounded by family and friends at home, under the care of her daughter, Christine. She was preceded in death by her husband: Chuck McLaughlin; son: Chuckie; grandson: Mikey; mother: Robin Alkire; sister: Bonnie and brother: Kenny. She is survived by her daughter: Chrissy (Dan) Rogers; son: Jamie McLaughlin (Sarah); a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. Emily was the most selfless person for all of us to know. She always was genuine and welcomed everyone with open arms. Family will receive friends from 4-6 PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 6 PM with Pastor Israel Ochoa officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the family to help with the future care of the children, in Emily's memory. To share a memory of Emily or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019