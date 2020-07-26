Emily NOVEMBER

NOVEMBER, Emily A. Age 79, of Englewood, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2019. Emily was born in Cincinnati the daughter of Joseph and Florence Kaufman Marx. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip B. November and her daughter, Linda M. November. Emily is survived by her daughter, Gail A. November of Troy, OH, and son Alan H. (Amy Ringue) November of Ormond Beach, FL, grandchildren, Philip A. November, Eleanor November and Christopher Ringue. Emily loved fashion, going on cruises and socializing with her friends. A private graveside service is being held at Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley or a charity of your choice
. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.