BROWN, Emma Louise A loving, wife, mother and sister departed this life Oct. 11, 2019 at age 78. Emma was born June 28, 1941 in Coffeeville, MS. Preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Wilson and Mittie Bell (Clay V.) Freeman; husband, Walter Lee Brown; daughter, Melinda Brown. Survived by her children, Kenneth Brown and Denita (Damone) Hudson; brother, Clay V. (Diane) Freeman Jr. of Water Valley, MS; two sisters: Betty Lee Barr of Water Valley, MS, and Addie Mae (Louis) Willis of Coffeeville, MS. Three grandchildren who she adored; Damone "D.J." II, Donovan, Devin Hudson and host of family and friends. Funeral Services 11 A.M., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 5191 Hoover Ave. Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends at 10 A.M. Interment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
