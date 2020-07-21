GUY, Emma Louise Age 53, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away July 12, 2020. She was born November 23, 1966, in Bolivar TN, to the Late Monroe and Thelma Guy. She is survived by her son, JoQuentin Guy-Watford; two brothers, Ralph and Alvin Guy; two sisters, Diane Guy-Stewart and Candis Guy-Cross; goddaughter, Layla Hampton and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral service, 1 pm, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Sunlite Baptist Church, 805 Huron Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walkthrough visitation at 12 pm to 1 pm. Due to COVID-19 a mask will be required. You can leave condolence messages at Pryorcfh.com
