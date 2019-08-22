Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Harris Obituary
HARRIS, Emma J. Age 74 departed this life on Friday, August 16, 2019. Born in Jellico, TN. A graduate of Roth H.S. '63. A retiree of MetLife. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edgar, Sr. Survived by daughter Sheila Dollar; son, Edgar (Paula) Harris, Jr.; 4 grandchildren; a sister Bonnie Mobley; two brothers: Jack (Linda) Marcum, Kenny (Darlene) Marcum. Funeral Services 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 23, 2019 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 9:30 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now