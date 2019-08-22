|
HARRIS, Emma J. Age 74 departed this life on Friday, August 16, 2019. Born in Jellico, TN. A graduate of Roth H.S. '63. A retiree of MetLife. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edgar, Sr. Survived by daughter Sheila Dollar; son, Edgar (Paula) Harris, Jr.; 4 grandchildren; a sister Bonnie Mobley; two brothers: Jack (Linda) Marcum, Kenny (Darlene) Marcum. Funeral Services 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 23, 2019 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 9:30 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019