HIBBARD, Emma Gail Age 73 of Fairfield, passed away at Tri-County Extended Care Center on Monday, April 15, 2019. Emma was born in Newport, Kentucky on April 14, 1946 to Milford Horn and Emma Hill Horn. Gail enjoyed cooking and baking. She most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren and her pets. Emma is survived by her sons, Ronald (Melissa) Hibbard Jr. and Shawn (Gabe) Hibbard; grandchildren, Courtney Hibbard, Jordan Hibbard, Amber Larkin and Devin Larkin. Emma was preceded in death by her parents, Milford and Emma Horn; husband, Ronald L. Hibbard; brother, Ronald Horn; mother and father-in-law, Thelma and Ruppert Hibbard. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Venice Cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 18, 2019
