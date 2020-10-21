1/1
EMMA KELLY
KELLY, Emma Jean

Age 86, of Middletown, passed away October 18, 2020,

at The Woodlands of Middletown. She was born July 7, 1934, in Breathitt County, KY, to John and Rosie (Lawson) Moore. She was an active

and dedicated member of Poasttown First Church of God. Jean is survived by her daughters, Judy (Rich) Burton, Linda (Joe) Presas, Brita (Deron) Brown; grandchildren, Greg Cox, Eric Cox, Kim Leonard-Alliss, Derek Brown, Dylan Brown; 7 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother, John Kelly Moore; sister, Joyce Carson Adams; 4 stepchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kelly; grandson, Jason Figley; sisters, Cora Adams, Margie Seals, Bertha Marie Moore. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice Care of Middletown and to The Woodlands of Middletown for the special care they provided for Jean. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Jean to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St. B Middletown, OH 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com




Published in Journal-News on Oct. 21, 2020.
