LEE, Emma Sue Wolfe Mrs. Emma Sue Wolfe Lee, age 85, of Hot Springs, VA, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late Cecil Oliver Lee. Mrs. Lee was born October 31, 1933 in Clifton Forge, the daughter of the late Dallas Lee and Louise Paxton Wolfe. She was employed as a librarian in the Franklin, OH city school system. Mrs. Lee is survived by a daughter, Fawn Day Lee Baker and husband, William of Columbus, OH; a granddaughter, Courtney Levander of Blacksburg; a great grandchild, Liam Levander; a sister, Evelyn Wolfe Nelson; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. at Central Advent Christian Church Cemetery with Rev. Doug Hollenbeck officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Loving Funeral Home; www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2019