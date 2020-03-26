|
|
LOEFFLER, Emma L. 85, of Catawba, passed away March 24, 2020, in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born March 18, 1935, in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Goldie (Sams) Fremder Sr. Mrs. Loeffler was a member of Pleasant Community Church of God and had worked as a cook in several nursing homes and schools. She enjoyed flea marketing and spending time with her loving family. Survivors include three children; Mary Ann (Gary ) Nelson, Pauline (Richard) DeWitt and Charles (Tracy) Loeffler, grandchildren; Mike Sidner, Mark Sidner, Nels Nelson, Kristen (Anthony) Arnold and Matt Loeffler, step grandchildren; Scott and Andy DeWitt , several great grandchildren, brother; Don (Cindy) Fremder and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; William P. Loeffler, December 29, 2010, son; Billy Loeffler, sister; Joann Leach, brother; Charles Fremder Jr. and her parents. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Gene Kelly officiating. Burial will be in McConkey Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 26, 2020